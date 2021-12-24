wrestling / News

WWE News: Toni Storm vs. Charlotte Flair Previewed by WWE Now, How Superstars Are Spending the Holidays, The Bella Twins Holiday Photo Shoot

December 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE SmackDown Toni Storm vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE Now previewed tonight’s SmackDown match featuring Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match:

– WWE released a video featuring Superstars sharing how they’re spending the holidays:

– The Bella Twins released a vlog for their holiday photo shoot in Napa:

