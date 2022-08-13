wrestling / News
WWE News: Tonight’s A&E Programming Lineup, Superstars on Bringing WrestleMania to Hollywood, Gabriel Iglesias Chats at WM 39 Launch Party
August 13, 2022 | Posted by
– Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features a new episode of Biography: WWE Legends on D-Generation X, plus a lot more. Here’s the block for tomorrow night:
* 8 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – D-Generation X
* 10 PM: WWE Rivals – Triple H vs. Mick Foley
* 11 PM: WWE Smack Talk – Shawn Michaels
– WWE released a video featuring Sheamus, The Usos, Paul Heyman, Natalya, and more speaking about bringing WrestleMania 39 to Hollywood:
– WWE on FOX released a video of Ryan Satin speaking to comedian Gabriel Iglesias at the WrestleMania 39 launch party:
More Trending Stories
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation
- Update On Roman Reigns’ Status For WWE Extreme Rules, Possible Match With Karrion Kross
- Backstage Rumor on Potential WWE Return for Bray Wyatt
- Note On Why Tay Conti Is Going By A Different Name In AEW Now