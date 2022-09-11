wrestling / News

WWE News: Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Lineup, Goldberg’s Top 10 Greatest Feats of Strength

September 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Biography: WWE Legends A&E Image Credit: A&E

– Here is today’s WWE on A&E programming lineup:

6:00 PM: Biography: Shawn Michaels
8:00 PM: Biography: Bill Goldberg
10:00 PM: Biography: The Undertaker
12:03 AM: Biography: Bill Goldberg
2:04 AM: Biography: The Undertaker

– WWE Top 10 showcased Goldberg’s Top 10 Greatest Feats of Strength:

