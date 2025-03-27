wrestling / News

WWE News: Tonight’s Main Event Lineup, Playlist Showcases WrestleMania Entrances

March 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Main Event logo Image Credit: WWE

– Here is the non-spoiler match listing for tonight’s WWE Main Event:

* Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile
* The New Day’s Xavier Woods vs. Akira Tozawa

– WWE Playlist showcased two hours of spectacular WrestleMania entrances:

