– A new episode of WWE Main Event debuts today on Peacock. Here’s the lineup:

* Ludwig Kaiser vs. Joaquin Wilde

* Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne vs. The Creed Brothers

– WWE NXT Superstars will be taking part in Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 26 at Roper YMCA. Here are all the details:

Get ready for Roper YMCA’s biggest Healthy Kids Day this Saturday, April 26th, from 10 AM to 1 PM! 🎉 Join us for a fun-filled day of activities and amazing membership/program promos designed to keep our kids active and healthy. Free and open to the community.

Plus, meet #WWE #NXT superstars including new Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, Wren Sinclair, Haze Jameson and Chris Island from WWE LFG on A&E. Hank and Tank will also be our guest readers as part of the New World Reads Initiative!

Complete Schedule:

🕥 10:30 AM – Kids Fit

🕚 11:00 AM – Westley Dance Challenge

🕦 11:30 AM – Family Zumba

🕛 12:30 PM – Hula Hoop Contest

Plus, we’ll have more than 20 vendors for you to explore, including:

🚓 Visit the Sheriff Department

🎨 Crayola Experience

🚒 Fire Truck

🍧 Kona Ice

🏎️ Mario Kart Demo

🥜 Trail Mix Station

…and many more!

And don’t miss our New World Reads from 1 PM to 2 PM! 📚✨(Space is Limited)

Pre-register here: https://ymcacf.org/community/y-events/healthy-kids-day/

#HealthyKidsDay #WinterGarden #YMCACF See less