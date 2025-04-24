wrestling / News
WWE News: Tonight’s Main Event Non-Spoiler Listing, NXT Superstars Taking Part in Healthy Kids Day at YMCA
– A new episode of WWE Main Event debuts today on Peacock. Here’s the lineup:
* Ludwig Kaiser vs. Joaquin Wilde
* Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne vs. The Creed Brothers
– WWE NXT Superstars will be taking part in Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 26 at Roper YMCA. Here are all the details:
Get ready for Roper YMCA’s biggest Healthy Kids Day this Saturday, April 26th, from 10 AM to 1 PM! 🎉 Join us for a fun-filled day of activities and amazing membership/program promos designed to keep our kids active and healthy. Free and open to the community.
Plus, meet #WWE #NXT superstars including new Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, Wren Sinclair, Haze Jameson and Chris Island from WWE LFG on A&E. Hank and Tank will also be our guest readers as part of the New World Reads Initiative!
Complete Schedule:
🕥 10:30 AM – Kids Fit
🕚 11:00 AM – Westley Dance Challenge
🕦 11:30 AM – Family Zumba
🕛 12:30 PM – Hula Hoop Contest
Plus, we’ll have more than 20 vendors for you to explore, including:
🚓 Visit the Sheriff Department
🎨 Crayola Experience
🚒 Fire Truck
🍧 Kona Ice
🏎️ Mario Kart Demo
🥜 Trail Mix Station
…and many more!
And don’t miss our New World Reads from 1 PM to 2 PM! 📚✨(Space is Limited)
Pre-register here: https://ymcacf.org/community/y-events/healthy-kids-day/
#HealthyKidsDay #WinterGarden #YMCACF See less
Central Florida! I’m excited to have @HankWalker_WWE, @TankLedgerWWE, @WrenSinclairWWE, @hazejamesonWWE and @ChrisIslandwwe at Roper YMCA for Healthy Kids Day and New World Reads Initiative Saturday! Open to community.
Pre-register here: https://t.co/WyjolIbiFU pic.twitter.com/VjyOoqedZ9
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 23, 2025
