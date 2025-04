– A new episode of WWE Main Event debuts today on Peacock. Here’s the lineup:

* Ludwig Kaiser vs. Joaquin Wilde

* Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne vs. The Creed Brothers

– WWE NXT Superstars will be taking part in Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 26 at Roper YMCA. Here are all the details:

Get ready for Roper YMCAโ€™s biggest Healthy Kids Day this Saturday, April 26th, from 10 AM to 1 PM! ๐ŸŽ‰ Join us for a fun-filled day of activities and amazing membership/program promos designed to keep our kids active and healthy. Free and open to the community.

Plus, meet #WWE #NXT superstars including new Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, Wren Sinclair, Haze Jameson and Chris Island from WWE LFG on A&E. Hank and Tank will also be our guest readers as part of the New World Reads Initiative!

Complete Schedule:

๐Ÿ•ฅ 10:30 AM – Kids Fit

๐Ÿ•š 11:00 AM – Westley Dance Challenge

๐Ÿ•ฆ 11:30 AM – Family Zumba

๐Ÿ•› 12:30 PM – Hula Hoop Contest

Plus, weโ€™ll have more than 20 vendors for you to explore, including:

๐Ÿš“ Visit the Sheriff Department

๐ŸŽจ Crayola Experience

๐Ÿš’ Fire Truck

๐Ÿง Kona Ice

๐ŸŽ๏ธ Mario Kart Demo

๐Ÿฅœ Trail Mix Station

โ€ฆand many more!

And donโ€™t miss our New World Reads from 1 PM to 2 PM! ๐Ÿ“šโœจ(Space is Limited)

Pre-register here: https://ymcacf.org/community/y-events/healthy-kids-day/

#HealthyKidsDay #WinterGarden #YMCACF See less