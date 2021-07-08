WWE News: Tonight’s NXT UK Lineup, Best Moments of DaParty on UUDD, Toni Storm on What’s NeXT

– Here is the lineup for today’s edition of NXT UK, airing on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else:

* Lewis Howley vs. Mark Andrews (If Andrews wins, he earns a title shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship for Subculture)

* Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis

* Nathan Frazer vs. Kenny Williams

– UpUpDownDown released a look back at some of the best moments of DaParty (Adam Cole, Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, and Xavier Woods) on UpUpDownDown:

– Toni Storm was the guest on this week’s What’s NeXT: