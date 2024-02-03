WWE News: Tonight’s Road to WrestleMania Lineup in Knoxville, SmackDown Video Highlights

– Bianca Belair gets a Knoxville homecoming tonight for the WWE Road to WrestleMania live event at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Knoxville’s Own Bianca Belair to appear

* Also scheduled: LA Knight, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Damage CTRL, and more.

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:































