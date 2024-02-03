wrestling / News

WWE News: Tonight’s Road to WrestleMania Lineup in Knoxville, SmackDown Video Highlights

February 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Road to WrestleMania - 2-03-24 Image Credit: WWE, Knoxville Civic Coliseum

– Bianca Belair gets a Knoxville homecoming tonight for the WWE Road to WrestleMania live event at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Knoxville’s Own Bianca Belair to appear
* Also scheduled: LA Knight, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Damage CTRL, and more.

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:
















