WWE News: Tonight’s Road to WrestleMania Lineup in Knoxville, SmackDown Video Highlights
February 3, 2024 | Posted by
– Bianca Belair gets a Knoxville homecoming tonight for the WWE Road to WrestleMania live event at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee. Here’s the announced lineup:
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Knoxville’s Own Bianca Belair to appear
* Also scheduled: LA Knight, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Damage CTRL, and more.
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:
