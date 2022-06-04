wrestling / News

WWE News: Tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event Lineup, Executive Celebrates 20 Years with Company

June 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

– WWE will present Saturday Night’s Main Event tonight in Champaign, Illinois at the State Farm Center. Here is the advertised lineup on the State Farm Center website:

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya
* Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
* Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes
* Miz TV with special guest US Champion Austin Theory
* Also advertised to appear: Drew McIntyre, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, The Usos, Sami Zayn, Sonya Deville, Alexa Bliss, The New Day, and more.

– WWE Vice President & Executive Producer for TV Development & WWE Podcasts Dan Pucherelli commented on celebrating 20 years with the company:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading