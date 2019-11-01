wrestling / News

WWE News: Tonight’s Smackdown Announce Team Set, WWE Backstage Getting Podcast

November 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE’s Smackdown announce team will be a little different tonight due to the Saudi Arabia travel issue. According to The Wrap, tonight’s broadcast team will be Renee Young, Aidan English and Tom Phillips.

The change is due to the fact that Michael Cole and Corey Graves were among those stuck in Saudi Arabia due to the plane’s mechanical issues, and thus obviously will not be able to be there for the broadcast.

– The WWE on FOX Twitter account announced that WWE Backstage now has a podcast:

