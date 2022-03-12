wrestling / News

WWE News: Tony D’Angelo Wants to Become the Don of NXT, Explosive Vader Moments on Playlist, Liv Morgan & Alexa Bliss on WWE 2K22 Launch Stream

March 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT 2.0 - Tony D'Angelo Image Credit: WWE NXT

– WWE NXT released a video featuring Tony D’Angelo, who said he’s looking to become the new Don of NXT at Stand & Deliver:

– WWE Playlist showcased Vader’s Most Explosive Moments. The lade Big Van Vader, aka Leon White, was recently announced as a WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee. You can check out that WWE Playlist video below:

– A number of WWE Superstars appeared on the WWE 2K22 launch stream, with Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Shelton Benjmain, and more. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tony D'Angelo, Vader, WWE, WWE 2K22, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading