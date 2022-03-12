WWE News: Tony D’Angelo Wants to Become the Don of NXT, Explosive Vader Moments on Playlist, Liv Morgan & Alexa Bliss on WWE 2K22 Launch Stream

– WWE NXT released a video featuring Tony D’Angelo, who said he’s looking to become the new Don of NXT at Stand & Deliver:

– WWE Playlist showcased Vader’s Most Explosive Moments. The lade Big Van Vader, aka Leon White, was recently announced as a WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee. You can check out that WWE Playlist video below:

– A number of WWE Superstars appeared on the WWE 2K22 launch stream, with Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Shelton Benjmain, and more. You can check out that video below.