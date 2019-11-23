WWE News: Tony Nese and Wife Welcome Second Child, Chronicle Preview Clip Features Velasquez vs. Lesnar

– WWE cruiserweight Superstar Tony Nese and his wife welcomed their second child this week. Their son, Eric Nese, was born yesterday (Nov. 22). Nese shared an Instagram post on his son’s birth below. WWE also issued the following announcement on the birth:

It’s a huge day for Tony Nese as the Superstar welcomed his beautiful baby boy into the world on Friday! Eric Nese, who the proud new dad called “the future #PremierAthlete,” was born weighing 9 lbs. Join us in congratulating Tony Nese and his wife on the newest addition to their family.

On behalf of 411, we offer congratulations to Nese and his family.

– WWE released a new WWE Chronicle preview clip featuring the weeks leading up to Cain Velasquez making his WWE debut. The new episode will debut later tonight on the WWE Network following NXT TakeOver: WarGames.