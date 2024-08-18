wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Best RKOs Since Randy Orton’s Return, Top 10 SmackDown Moments, Clips From Fanatics Fest

August 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Cody Rhodes Randy Orton Kevin Owens 7-5-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Best RKOs Since Randy Orton’s Return:

– The Top 10 SmackDown moments for last Friday are also available:

– WWE released some footage of Superstars at Fanatics Fest:

