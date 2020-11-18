wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Championship Changes on Raw, New Pin Collection for The Undertaker, More Uno on UUDD
– WWE released a new Top 10 video today showcasing the Top 10 Championship Changes on Raw. That video is available in the player below:
– WWE Shop has released a new pin collection for The Undertaker in celebration of his 30th anniversary. You can check out the new pin collection below:
Check out the latest #WWEPinDrop, featuring your favorite #WWE Legend, @undertaker! Get your Limited Edition #Undertaker Pin right now at #WWEShop! Supplies are very limited! #Undertake30https://t.co/nJGp5bVD1r pic.twitter.com/fc4Jnow2pn
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) November 18, 2020
– UpUpDownDown released a new Uno gameplay video today featuring Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Cesaro. Adam Cole plays Ronald, and Breeze appears as Breeze Exotic. You can check out that Let’s Play video here:
