WWE News: Top 10 Controversial WrestleMania Moments, Asuka Gets Watch Repaired
March 28, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at the most controversial moments in WrestleMania history. You can see the video below which includes SHinsuka Nakamura’s low blow to AJ Styles, Rob Gronkowski’s run in on during the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33, Steve Austin and Vince McMahon uniting and more:
– Asuka’s latest video sees her get back the old watch that she sent to be repaired:
