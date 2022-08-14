wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Front-Row Superstars, Rey Mysterio & Doudrop At Esports Festival

August 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Top 10 Image Credit: WWE

– The latest WWE Top 10 video features the top “Superstars in the front row” moments. You can check out the video below, described as follows:

“After Dexter Lumis’ shocking return in the front row of Raw, watch these WWE Superstars who were in the front row of WWE events — and in some cases, got in on the action, too.”

– WWE shared a photo of Rey Mysterio and Doudrop at the Gamers8E esports and gaming festival in Saudi Arabia:

