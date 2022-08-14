wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Front-Row Superstars, Rey Mysterio & Doudrop At Esports Festival
August 14, 2022 | Posted by
– The latest WWE Top 10 video features the top “Superstars in the front row” moments. You can check out the video below, described as follows:
“After Dexter Lumis’ shocking return in the front row of Raw, watch these WWE Superstars who were in the front row of WWE events — and in some cases, got in on the action, too.”
– WWE shared a photo of Rey Mysterio and Doudrop at the Gamers8E esports and gaming festival in Saudi Arabia:
.@reymysterio @DoudropWWE 🤝 @marshmello
The stars were out last night for @Gamers8_EN in Riyadh! #WWETakeOverRiyadh #WWE2K22 @WWEmena pic.twitter.com/HPagK7zMtA
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz Recalls Pitches For A John Cena Heel Turn
- Road Dogg Defends Vince McMahon Banning Words In WWE, Says It Expanded His Vocabulary
- Backstage Rumor on Previous WWE Regime ‘Souring’ on Gunther Before Changes
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation