wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Jaw-Dropping Royal Rumble Returns, Asuka Gets Classic Video Game Merch, More Uno on UpUpDownDown

January 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Royal Rumble

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today showcasing the Top 10 Jaw-Dropping Royal Rumble Returns:

– Asuka shared a new vlog today where she unboxed some apparel based on classic video games, which you can view here:

– UpUpDownDown released more gameplay of DaParty playing some Uno:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, UpUpDownDown, WWE, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading