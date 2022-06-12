wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 John Cena Fan Interactions, Latest SmackDown in 3 Minutes, The Bella Twins at NASCAR Race

June 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Top 10 showcased John Cena’s Top 10 Fan Interactions:

– WWE on FOX showcased last Friday’s episode of SmackDown in three minutes:

– NASCAR released a clip of The Bella Twins at today’s NASCAR Cup Series race set in Sonoma. The WWE Hall of Famers served as Honorary Grand Marshals for the event:

