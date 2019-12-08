wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 John Morrison ‘OMG’ Moments, The Rock Doing Talk Show Rounds This Week

December 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Morrison WWE

– The latest WWE Top 10 looks at returning star John Morrison’s biggest moments in the company. You can see the video below:

– The Rock is set to do the talk show rounds this week promoting the release of Jumanji: The Next Level on Friday. ROck will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Ellen on Tuesday to hype the film.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Morrison, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading