WWE News: Top 10 John Morrison ‘OMG’ Moments, The Rock Doing Talk Show Rounds This Week
December 8, 2019
– The latest WWE Top 10 looks at returning star John Morrison’s biggest moments in the company. You can see the video below:
– The Rock is set to do the talk show rounds this week promoting the release of Jumanji: The Next Level on Friday. ROck will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Ellen on Tuesday to hype the film.
