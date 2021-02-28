WWE News: Top 10 Miz Title Defenses, Drew McIntyre Trademark Filed, Big E. Hypes Documentary

– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 is online, looking at Miz’s “must-see” title defenses ahead of his match with Bobby Lashley on Raw. You can see the video below:

– Fightful reports that WWE filed a trademark application for Drew McIntyre’s “Scottish Warrior” nickname on February 24th. The application is for the following goods & services:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

– Big E. won’t be watching his WWE 24 special, but he hopes you do. The Intercontinental Champion posted to Twitter to hype the special that released today, writing:

“I cringe watching myself or seeing people say nice things about me (so I’m going to sit this one out) but please tune into my #WWE24 tonight on the @WWENetwork. They consistently produce stellar docs so I know I’m in good hands.”