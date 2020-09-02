wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Moments From NXT, Stock Jumps
September 2, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the top 10 moments from this week’s Super Tuesday episode of NXT. You can see the video below:
WWE Top 10 takes you back to this week’s NXT to revisit the show’s most thrilling, physical and controversial moments. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.
– WWE’s stock closed at $44.36 on Tuesday, up $0.83 (1.91%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.59% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Cobb On Playing Matanza Cueto In Lucha Underground, Original Idea For His Character, Frustrations With Season 4 Of The Show
- Eric Bischoff Discusses How Hulk Hogan Was Viewed Backstage In TNA, Issues With The Abyss Character, Tournaments In Wrestling
- Jim Cornette Loses Preliminary Injunction In Lawsuit Against G-Raver
- Update on When Second AEW TNT TV Show Will Launch