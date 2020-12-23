wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Most Shocking NXT Moments of 2020, The Bella Twins Debate Their Brother on Drinking Times, WWE AL AN Episode 200
December 23, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Most Shocking NXT Moments of 2020, which you can view here:
– The Bella Twins released a clip from their podcast where they debate their brother, JJ, on the best time of the day to start drinking during the holiday season. That clip is viewable below.
– WWE AL AN celebrated its 200th episode. You can check out that video in the player below:
