WWE News: Top 10 NXT Moments, Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK
March 5, 2020
– WWE has released the top 10 moments from this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the video below:
– The company also released the highlight videos from this week’s episode of NXT UK, featuring Dave Mastiff vs. WALTER, Alexander Wolfe vs. Travis Banks, Aoife Valkyrie vs. Isla Dawn, and Ridge Holland vs. Saxon Huxley:
