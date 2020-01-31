wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 NXT Moments, Mojo Rawley Takes 24/7 Title On Tour
– WWE has released the top 10 moments from this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the video below:
– Mojo Rawley posted to Twitter noting that he’s taking the 24/7 Championship “on tour”:
Taking this title on tour. 24/7 any time any place. @WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/VovQVHODkG
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 30, 2020
