WWE News: Top 10 NXT Moments, Mojo Rawley Takes 24/7 Title On Tour

January 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has released the top 10 moments from this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the video below:

– Mojo Rawley posted to Twitter noting that he’s taking the 24/7 Championship “on tour”:

