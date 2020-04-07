wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments, Kofi Kingston & Braun Strowman Film Mattel Action Figure

April 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bianca Belair Raw

– WWE has posted this week’s top 10 Raw moments video featuring Bianca Belair’s official Raw debut and more. You can check out the video below:

– The company also posted a behind the scenes video of Kofi Kingston and Braun Strowman filming a recent ad for Mattell:

