wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments, Kofi Kingston & Braun Strowman Film Mattel Action Figure
April 7, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted this week’s top 10 Raw moments video featuring Bianca Belair’s official Raw debut and more. You can check out the video below:
– The company also posted a behind the scenes video of Kofi Kingston and Braun Strowman filming a recent ad for Mattell:
More Trending Stories
- Jm Cornette on Triple H Saying He’d Still Be An Executive If He Hadn’t Married Stephanie, Saying He Became ‘Booker’ After Cornette & Vince Russo Left
- Brandi Rhodes On How AEW Handles Diversity Concerns in Hiring, Getting Criticism For Not Knowing Nyla Rose was Trans
- Hulk Hogan Suggests Coronavirus Is Act of God, Says ‘Maybe We Don’t Need a Vaccine’
- Ric Flair Reveals What He Texted Undertaker & Stephanie McMahon After Boneyard Match, Says He Can Do Cinematic Style Match