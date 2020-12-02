wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments, Most Watched Videos of 2020, UUDD Checks Out New Day DLC for GoW 5
December 2, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released the Top 10 Raw moments for this week’s show, which you can see here:
– WWE Top 10 today spotlighted the most-watched videos of 2020, which you can see below:
– UpUpDownDown checked out The New Day DLC for Gears of War 5 in a new livestream:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Being Thrown In Trash By Vince McMahon After RAW GM Firing In 2005, How Idea Came Together
- AEW Winter is Coming Media Call Recap: Tony Khan Says Moxley Not Working Wrestle Kingdom, How WWE Treated Miro, More
- Gerald Brisco On Backstage Reaction At Final WCW Nitro, How WWE Officials Celebrated After Buying WCW
- Backstage Rumors Coming Out of Last Night’s Raw, Creative Direction, Edict on Talents Hitting Time Cues