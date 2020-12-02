wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments, Most Watched Videos of 2020, UUDD Checks Out New Day DLC for GoW 5

December 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released the Top 10 Raw moments for this week’s show, which you can see here:

– WWE Top 10 today spotlighted the most-watched videos of 2020, which you can see below:

– UpUpDownDown checked out The New Day DLC for Gears of War 5 in a new livestream:

