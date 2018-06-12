WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments, Poll on If Big Cass Knows How to Break Daniel Bryan’s Leg

– WWE has posted the top ten moments video from last night’s episode of Raw. You can see it below:

– WWE’s latest poll asks if Big Cass actually knows how to break Daniel Bryan’s leg. As of this writing, the results are:

* No. Bryan’s right, and Cass hasn’t trained enough to know how to properly apply his strength: 79%

* Yes. He’s better prepared than Bryan gives him credit for: 21%