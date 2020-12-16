wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments, Poll on Asuka’s TLC Partner, Stock Hits Four-Month High
December 15, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the their latest top 10 video, looking at the best moments from Monday’s Raw. You can check it out below:
– The company has posted a new fan poll asking who Asuka will choose as her replacement tag team partner for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match at TLC. Lana was set to team with Asuka but was taken out of the match via an attack by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Raw.
As of this writing, the results are:
* Other: 51%
* Mandy Rose: 36%
* Dana Brooke: 13%
– WWE’s stock closed at $45.68 on Tuesday, up $1.07 (2.4%) from the previous closing price. That’s the highest closing price for the stock since it ended the day at $45.83 on August 13th.
