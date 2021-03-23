wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments, Stock Closes Down
March 23, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has posted this week’s Top 10 Raw Moments video, looking at the best from Monday’s show. You can see the video below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $56.37 on Tuesday, down $1.37 (2.37%) from the previous close. The market as a whole was down 0.94% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Andrade Comments on When Charlotte Flair Will be Cleared From COVID-19
- Christian Cage Addresses Fan Backlash to Announcement of His AEW Signing
- Paul Wight Recalls Nixed Plans For SummerSlam Tag Match With John Cena & Justin Bieber, Frustrations With His Final RAW Appearance
- Backstage News on Original Plan for RETRIBUTION Implosion