WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments, Stock Ticks Back Above $40

September 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted this week’s top 10 video looking at the best moments from last night’s Raw. You can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $40.03 on Tuesday, up $0.16 (0.4%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.13% on the day.

