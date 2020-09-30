wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments, Stock Ticks Back Above $40
September 29, 2020
– WWE posted this week’s top 10 video looking at the best moments from last night’s Raw. You can see the video below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $40.03 on Tuesday, up $0.16 (0.4%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.13% on the day.
