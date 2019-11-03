wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Restaurant Battles, Mattel Previews New Action Figures, Xavier Woods Shares Cover Song

November 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Bar WWE Top 10

– WWE has posted their latest Top 10 episode, featuring the craziest restaurant battles. You can see the video below:

– The company shared new previews of their upcoming Mattel action figures, which we shown off at Ringside Fest and include the first figure for The Fiend:

– Xavier Woods posted a new video to Twitter of his covering Sugar Boy and his Cane Cutters’ song “Jock-A-Mo”:

