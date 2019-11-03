wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Restaurant Battles, Mattel Previews New Action Figures, Xavier Woods Shares Cover Song
– WWE has posted their latest Top 10 episode, featuring the craziest restaurant battles. You can see the video below:
– The company shared new previews of their upcoming Mattel action figures, which we shown off at Ringside Fest and include the first figure for The Fiend:
.@Mattel is previewing upcoming WWE action figures today at #RingsideFest, including their first-ever figure of #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt! #WWEEliteSquad @RingsideC pic.twitter.com/lQcND86ahw
— WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2019
Check out the second wave of @Mattel’s Masters of the WWE Universe line, featuring @JohnCena, @WWERomanReigns, @reymysterio and #MachoManRandySavage, on display at #RingsideFest! #WWEEliteSquad pic.twitter.com/rLHt0SahCl
— WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2019
.@RingsideC just revealed a first look at @Mattel's "The Fiend" @WWEBrayWyatt, @SashaBanksWWE, @SuperKingofBros, @RealKeithLee and much more! https://t.co/W05Gx9OTcr
— WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2019
– Xavier Woods posted a new video to Twitter of his covering Sugar Boy and his Cane Cutters’ song “Jock-A-Mo”:
Day 8 post surgery 😳 #OffSeason pic.twitter.com/b9GH31mSoM
— Austin Creed’s Off Season (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 2, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Nick Jackson Says There’s Zero Chance of AEW-NJPW Relationship
- Triple H on How NXT Is Doing Since Going Live, Says Talent Won’t Be Abruptly Pulled From NXT Anymore
- Triple H Reportedly ‘Key Driver’ for Smackdown This Week, Vince McMahon Still Ran the Show
- Bruce Prichard on Why Sting Never Came to WWE, If Sting Could Have Filled Ultimate Warrior’s Spot