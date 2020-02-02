wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Returns From Injury, William Regal Visits Friends at NJPW New Beginning USA

February 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has posted their latest Top 10 video, looking at the greatest returns from injury. You can see the video below:

– William Regal was backstage at the NJPW New Beginning in Atlanta on Saturday and shared pics with Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima:

NJPW New Beginning USA, William Regal, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

