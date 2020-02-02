wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Returns From Injury, William Regal Visits Friends at NJPW New Beginning USA
– WWE has posted their latest Top 10 video, looking at the greatest returns from injury. You can see the video below:
– William Regal was backstage at the NJPW New Beginning in Atlanta on Saturday and shared pics with Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima:
I had the great pleasure to see my very good friend and training partner for 17 tours of @njpwglobal from ‘94-‘97 @nagata769 in Atlanta tonigh. It’s rare you get 26 years of true friendship. pic.twitter.com/WgIQv7q5fl
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) February 2, 2020
It was lovely to see my old friend since 1995 @cozy_lariat in Atlanta. A lovely man and a true Pro . Before anyone wants to make more out of this than it was it was just old friends and Pro’s seeing each other. pic.twitter.com/eXYpffGDgc
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) February 2, 2020
