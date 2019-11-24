wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Rey Mysterio Matches With Giants, Top 25 Instagram Pics of the Week
November 24, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new Top 10 video, looking at Rey Mysterio’s battles against giants. You can check it out below.
– The company’s latest top 25 Instagram photos of the week post is online featuring Charly Caruso, Alexa Bliss, and more. You can see the post here, along with a couple of posts below:
View this post on Instagram
Got my hater blockers on and theyyy cuuute!!! 😎 (Men, take note since gift giving time is upon us!) These are limited-edition @chopard sunglasses from my friends at @specs_rx 🤩 they’ve got the best selection of designer frames and are always down to cut a deal so hit them up online or in person if you’re in NYC! @specs_rx @specs_rx #nyc #sunglasses #chopard
