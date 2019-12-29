wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Shocking Moments of 2019, Latest NXT Top 5, Today’s House Show Schedule
December 29, 2019 | Posted by
– The latest WWE Top 10 video looks at the most shocking moments of 2019. You can see it below:
– A new NXT Top 5 has five more Superstars “you didn’t know” appeared in NXT:
– WWE’s holiday tour ends today, with the following shows:
* Raw Live Event: Hershey, Pennsylvania
* Smackdown Live Event: Montreal, Quebec, Canada
More Trending Stories
- WWE Network Top 10 Match Rankings for 2019 Revealed (Spoilers)
- Ryback on WWE Jobbing Out Matt Hardy, Bully Ray’s Belief That Matt Is Being Punished For Jeff Hardy’s Behavior
- Nick Patrick on WWE Giving WCW Alums an ‘Attitude Check’ When They Came Over in 2001, Why DDP Didn’t Become a WWE Main Eventer
- Jim Ross On Midnight Express Deserving to Go Into WWE Hall of Fame, Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette’s Issues With Each Other