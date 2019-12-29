wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Shocking Moments of 2019, Latest NXT Top 5, Today’s House Show Schedule

December 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The latest WWE Top 10 video looks at the most shocking moments of 2019. You can see it below:

– A new NXT Top 5 has five more Superstars “you didn’t know” appeared in NXT:

– WWE’s holiday tour ends today, with the following shows:

* Raw Live Event: Hershey, Pennsylvania
* Smackdown Live Event: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

