WWE News: Top 10 Shocking Royal Rumble Eliminations, New Merchandise Available, New Vlog From The Neidharts
January 6, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Top 10 has a new video out today, looking at the most shocking Royal Rumble eliminations. They include everything from a lower-tier wrestler eliminating a main eventer, a wrestler getting eliminated quickly and friends betraying friends.
– WWE Shop has new merchandise available, including championship display stands, championship belt buckles, NXT New Year’s Evil T-shirts and new posters.
– Natalya and her sister have posted a new vlog for New Year’s online.
