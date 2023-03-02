wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Shocking WrestleMania Moments, Battle of the Brands Features Fastlane, Top 10 NXT Moments
March 2, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Most Shocking WrestleMania Moments:
– Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze set up WWE Fastlane on WWE 2K22 for the latest edition of Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown:
– The Top 10 NXT Moments for this week are now available:
More Trending Stories
- Goldberg On the Possibility of One More Match, Praises Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman
- Sonya Deville Arrested in February for Alleged Firearm Possession
- Jimmy Korderas on WWE Missing Opportunity With Trish Stratus
- Dax Harwood Shares His Response to Beth Phoenix & Edge Using The Shatter Machine At Elimination Chamber