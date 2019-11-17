wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Survivor Series Debuts Playlist, New Damandyz Donutz

November 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 111519

– WWE posted the this week’s Top 10 Smackdown moments video, which you can check out below:

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at superstars who made their debuts at Survivor Series:

– Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose posted the newest episode of their new Damandyz Donutz video, checking out Deluxe Italian Bakery:

