WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Titus O’Neil Hosting University of Florida’s Gator Growl

October 4, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown…

– This weekend, Titus O’Neil will be hosting the University of Florida’s Gator Growl homecoming in Gainesville, FL. WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg is the main performer scheduled to be there.

