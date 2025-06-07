– WWE Top 10 showcased last night’s Top 10 SmackDown Moments:

– WWE released the following preview clips for today’s Worlds Collide show:

The #WWENXT North American Championship is on the line in a Fatal 4-Way Match as @OfficialEGO defends his title against @ReyFenixMx, @WWEJeVonEvans and @Laredokidpro1 at #WorldsCollide, streaming on YouTube at 3 ET/12 PT in English and Spanish. ▶️ https://t.co/1WVh48SMEQ pic.twitter.com/MaP1U4BkRp — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025

– WWE Now India previewed Money in the Bank 2025: