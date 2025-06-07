wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 SmackDown Moments, Worlds Collide Preview Clips, Money in the Bank Preview
– WWE Top 10 showcased last night’s Top 10 SmackDown Moments:
– WWE released the following preview clips for today’s Worlds Collide show:
.@Steph_Vaquer teams up with @lolavicewwe to take on @luchalibreaaa's @chiktormenta and @dalyscaribenaaa in tag team action, streaming live on YouTube at 3 ET/12 PT in English and Spanish.
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025
.@vikingo_aaa defends the @luchalibreaaa Mega Championship against @WWEGable at #WorldsCollide, streaming live on YouTube at 3 ET/12 PT in English and Spanish.
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025
The #WWENXT North American Championship is on the line in a Fatal 4-Way Match as @OfficialEGO defends his title against @ReyFenixMx, @WWEJeVonEvans and @Laredokidpro1 at #WorldsCollide, streaming on YouTube at 3 ET/12 PT in English and Spanish.
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025
.@EscobarWWE, @AngelGarzaWwe and @humberto_wwe battle @Psychooriginal, Pagano and @hijodewagner in a Six-Man Tag Team Match, streaming live on YouTube at 3 ET/12 PT in English and Spanish.
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025
– WWE Now India previewed Money in the Bank 2025: