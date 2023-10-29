wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Stars Surprising Roman Reigns, What’s In the Box Video

October 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns Image Credit: WWE

– The latest WWE Top 10 video looks at stars surprising Roman Reigns. You can see the video below, described as follows:

Watch Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ best reactions to Superstars like Cody Rhodes and Goldberg who dared to interrupt and confront The Tribal Chief.

– WWE also posted a video of stars playing a Halloween edition of “What’s In the Box”:

