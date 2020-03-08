wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Stars Who Mocked The Undertaker, Full 2019 Elimination Chamber Match

March 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker

– WWE has posted their latest Top 10 video, looking at stars who dared to mock The Undertaker. You can see the video, which features Bray Wyatt, Triple H, Dolph Ziggler, Shawn Michaels and AJ Styles among others, below.

Undertaker is expected to face Styles at WrestleMania 36, though the match has yet to be officially announced.

– WWE also posted the full WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match from Elimination Chamber 2019, which you can see below:

