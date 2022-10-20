wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Superstar Halloween Costumes, Special Edition Shotzi Halloween Shirt, Humberto Turns

October 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Superstar Halloween costumes:

– Also, WWE Shop has a new Shotzi special edition Halloween t-shirt and limited edition Damage CTRL shirts now available. You can check out the new Shotzi one below:

– WWE Superstar Humberto celebrates his birthday today. He turns 27 years old.

