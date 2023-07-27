wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Superstars Attacked in Front of Their Family Moments, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, Liv Morgan on Even Stronger Pod
July 27, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE showcased the Top 10 Moments of Superstars Being Attacked in Front of Their Family:
– Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze played more Battle of the Brands for WWE 2K23 on UpUpDownDown:
– Liv Morgan spoke to Kazeem Famuyide on the Even Stronger Pod:
