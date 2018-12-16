wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 TLC Championship Victories, Luke Harper Turns Thirty-Nine
December 16, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new WWE Top 10 video, looking at the top championship victories in TLC matches. You can see the video below:
Who will be the first woman to join these men and walk out of tonight's #TLCMatch as CHAMPION? #WWETop10 #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/vm9og8TAKt
— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2018
– Happy birthday to WWE star Luke Harper, who turns thirty-nine years old on Sunday. Harper is currently off TV as he and Erick Rowan recuperate from injuries.