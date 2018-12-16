Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 TLC Championship Victories, Luke Harper Turns Thirty-Nine

December 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles WWE TLC

– WWE has posted a new WWE Top 10 video, looking at the top championship victories in TLC matches. You can see the video below:

– Happy birthday to WWE star Luke Harper, who turns thirty-nine years old on Sunday. Harper is currently off TV as he and Erick Rowan recuperate from injuries.

article topics :

Luke Harper, TLC, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading