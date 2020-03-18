wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Unforgettable John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt Moments, WWE Stock Update, Oney Lorcan Threatens To Beat Himself Up

March 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena Bray Wyatt Smackdown

– WWE has posted a new video look at the top ten most unforgettable moments in the feud between John Cena and Bray Wyatt. The two will meet one more time, this time with Wyatt as ‘The Fiend’, at Wrestlemania.

– WWE stock opened at $30.58 per share this morning.

– In a post on Twitter, Oney Lorcan said he was going to kick his own ass, but at least Bayley is offering to help.

