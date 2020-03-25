wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 WrestleMania Tap-Outs, Full Match Videos With Edge

March 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Daniel Bryan WrestleMania WrestleMania 30 WWE

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today showcasing the Top 10 WrestleMania Tap-Outs. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released two match videos featuring Edge, who makes his WrestleMania return next month against Randy Orton. The full match videos feature his match with Jeff Hardy at Royal Rumble 2009 and John Cena at Backlash 2009.


WrestleMania, WWE

