WWE News: Top 20 Greatest Rey Mysterio Moments, 5 Facts With Dolph Ziggler, New SummerSlam Preview Video
July 28, 2022 | Posted by
– Today’s WWE Top 10 featured the Top 20 Greatest Rey Mysterio Moments:
– WWE released a 5 Facts With Dolph Ziggler video:
– WWE released a new promo clip for Saturday’s SummerSlam 2022 event. The show will be held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, and it will be broadcast live on WWE Network and Peacock.
Feel the excitement of downtown Nashville as the WWE Universe takes over @NissanStadium for #SummerSlam this Saturday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/AQ9BRNJROZ
— WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2022
