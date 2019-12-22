wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 20 Returns of the Decade Video, Luke Gallows’ Birthday
December 22, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE posted a new Top 10 video, which is actually a top 20 looking at the best returns of the decade. You can see the video below:
– Happy birthday to Luke Gallows, who turns 36 today.
More Trending Stories
- This Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion Online
- Ryback on WWE’s Wellness Policy and Drug Testing Methods, Says Triple H Is Never Tested
- Steve Austin On Refusing To Job To Brock Lesnar in 2002, Regretting His WrestleMania 17 Heel Turn
- Vince Russo On AEW & NXT Not Prioritizing Character Development, How He Saw Wrestlers Changing Into Caring Mostly About Memorizing Spots At The End of His TNA Run