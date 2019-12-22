wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 20 Returns of the Decade Video, Luke Gallows’ Birthday

December 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted a new Top 10 video, which is actually a top 20 looking at the best returns of the decade. You can see the video below:

– Happy birthday to Luke Gallows, who turns 36 today.

