wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 25 Instagram Pics of the Week, Mandy Rose on UpUpDownDown
October 13, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE’s latest top 25 Instagram pics of the week update is now online. You can see the gallery here
Let 'em do you dirty. You stay clean. 👔 @vicegerentofficial x @aliwwe #SDLIVE Blue Carpet Premiere on @wweonfox – Mandy Rose made her first appearance on UpUpDownDown for a new Superstar Savepoint video. You can see the video below, featuring Rose and Xavier Woods talking about her donuts series with Sonya Deville and more: View this post on Instagram
Let 'em do you dirty. You stay clean. 👔 @vicegerentofficial x @aliwwe #SDLIVE Blue Carpet Premiere on @wweonfox
– Mandy Rose made her first appearance on UpUpDownDown for a new Superstar Savepoint video. You can see the video below, featuring Rose and Xavier Woods talking about her donuts series with Sonya Deville and more:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Chartering A Flight From Saudi Arabia To Get Back To US For Smackdown
- Eric Bischoff Recalls His Reaction to Sid Vicious Breaking His Leg at WCW Sin PPV
- Jim Ross on His Issues With the Ultimate Warrior, Vince McMahon Being ‘Fascinated’ With Warrior’s Character
- Bruce Prichard On Taz Winning ECW Title While in WWE, Says Paul Heyman Wanted Taz to Lose to Triple H