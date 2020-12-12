wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 5 Biggest Wins of Goldberg’s Streak, Sami Zayn & Knights of the Lone Wolf Get New Shirts

December 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Goldberg WWE

– WWE released a video showcasing the Top 5 Biggest Victories of Goldberg’s Streak. That video is available below:

WWE Shop has some new shirts for Sami Zayn that simply say, “I’m the Intercontinental champion. Also in the new release section of the shop are shirts for Knights of the Lone Wolf (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) and also Billie Kay.

