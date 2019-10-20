WWE News: Top 5 Finn Balor NXT Moments, Erick Rowan Performs Bench Slingshot, Total Divas Preview Clips

– WWE released a new NXT Top 5 video featuring the Top 5 Finn Balor NXT Moments. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Superstar Erick Rowan appeared in a new Celtic Warrior Workouts video with Sheamus and demonstrated a Bench Slingshot. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new preview clip for this Tuesday’s episode of Total Divas Season 9. In the latest clip, Nia Jax’s friends react to her getting mad at Ronda Rousey. Another clip features Carmella and Corey Graves running into a local reporter who wants to take their photo. Those clips are available in the players below.



